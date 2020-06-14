Several top NASCAR drivers drop helmet designer over confederate flag tweets

Peter Casey-USA TODAY Sports NASCAR’s decision to ban the confederate flag was a long time coming, but some in the racing world are still refusing to accept defeat.

NASCAR drivers cut ties with a helmet designer Beam Designs after the company posted its disapproval of the league’s decision to ban the confederate flag from races.

“NASCAR you realise the North had slaves too, lol not just the South, you want to remove the American Flag as well, idiots,” the company wrote in a tweet.

Jimmie Johnson, Bubba Wallace, Ryan Blaney, and Kyle Busch all cut ties with the brand after the posts made the rounds on social media.

NASCAR drivers Jimmie Johnson, Bubba Wallace, Ryan Blaney, and Kyle Busch have all cut ties with a helmet designer that expressed outrage on social media after the racing league announced that it was banning the confederate flag from all of its races moving forward.

NASCAR has been making a clear and concerted effort to support recent racial equality and social justice movements, with drivers holding a moment of silence for the death of George Floyd ahead of a race on Sunday, and Bubba Wallace, the only Black driver in NASCAR,driving in a car adorned with “Black lives matter.”

On Wednesday, Jason Beam of Beam Designs criticised the league’s decision to ban the confederate flag, before shifting to mocking Wallace’s #BlackLivesMatter car.

“The Confederate Flag, North vs South in the Civil War, a war over separation of the Union, not slavery,” one post read. “But hey ignorance wins again, NASCAR you realise the North had slaves too, lol not just the South, you want to remove the American Flag as well, idiots.”

Life comes at you fast. pic.twitter.com/saN3JgoE09 — Jeff Gluck (@jeff_gluck) June 11, 2020

After the tweets began to make the rounds on social media, drivers began to announce that they were ending their relationship with Beam Designs.

Nah homie, as person I’ve done business with in the past and ALWAYS respected the work you’ve done for ones in the industry. You made it clear of where you stand in today’s matter. All respect lost for ya dawg. #garbage https://t.co/x9hqscckOS pic.twitter.com/DgYjWtrsTo — Bubba Wallace (@BubbaWallace) June 11, 2020

Due to recent posts on social media I have decided to end my relationship with Beam Designs. — Jimmie Johnson (@JimmieJohnson) June 11, 2020

In light of some inappropriate tweets, I will no longer use the services of Beam Designs. — Ryan Blaney (@Blaney) June 11, 2020

Beam Designs isn’t the only NASCAR-adjacent entity to express their anger over the decision to ban the confederate flag.

Truck Series driver Ray Ciccarelli posted Wednesday that he would be quitting at the end of the season in response to the ban.

