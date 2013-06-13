Nascar Driver Jason Leffler Killed In Dirt Car Crash

Jason Leffler was killed in a dirt car crash during a race at Bridgeport Speedway in New Jersey last night.



He was 37 years old.

Leffler was in second place when his car struck a wall and flipped several times, USA Today reports. He was extracted from the vehicle — which appeared to be completely destroyed — and was pronounced dead at Crozer-Chester Medical centre.

Leffler won two Nationwide Series races in his career.

The remains of the vehicle:

Photo of Jason Leffler’s car “@mprendergasttx: … #JasonLeffler died of his injuries in this Sprint car crash … twitter.com/MPrendergastTX…“ — Benjamin Demers (@editben) June 13, 2013

Here’s a news report with footage of the aftermath of the crash:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.