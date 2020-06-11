NASCAR bans the Confederate flag from all races in their latest move to support racial equality and social justice

Terry Renna/AP Images

In an unprecedented move, NASCAR has banned confederate flags from all of its races.

The league has a long history of condoning and, at times, outright supporting the flying of the outdated, racist symbol that serves as a relic of the United States’ original sin.

NASCAR’s official statement explained that the presence of the flag “runs contrary to our commitment to providing a welcoming and inclusive environment for all fans, our competitors, and our industry.”

Some fans have already vowed to boycott the league over its stance on this issue and others relating to race in America.

NASCAR is taking unprecedented measures in its efforts to support recent racial equality and social justice movements.

The move comes as Americans grapple with the death of George Floyd – a black man who was killed by Minneapolis police officers after they kneeled on his neck during his arrest for allegedly using a fake $US20 bill. Floyd’s killing has incited protests in cities across the nation and prompted conversations about race relations in America in nearly every industry – including the world of sports.

NASCAR has deep Southern roots and, arguably, more to reckon with on this front than other domestic sports leagues. The Southern 500 at Darlington Raceway – one of the most prominent races on the circuit – was once an ode to the confederacy. And even though the league attempted to dissuade fans from flying the flag by offering to swap it out at Daytona, arguably its most famous race, NASCAR officials had stopped short of an outright ban up until this point.

Some NASCAR fans have already vowed to boycott the league over its most recent stance on the confederate flag and others relating to race in America. Many of the racing body’s supporters believe NASCAR should refrain from political gestures of any variety, and some have taken to the internet to voice that opinion.

This is the final straw. I’ve been watching NASCAR since the 70s. I used to go races proudly with my pops. All lives matter. Stay out of politics. You lost a fan — Steven ????????????????????????➐ (@LjsGoat) June 10, 2020

And they allow the protests during the National Anthem. To this son of a vet, this Father of a Vet and a Vet @NASCAR has gone to far for me. — Glen Starek (@GlenSPhoto) June 10, 2020

I have always watched nascar and grew up on racetracks. I have to take a stand here. Being "politically correct " is not always the best stand to take. Some of these choices are doing away with the history of our country from its roots. Just because someone complains! Really — Martha Turner (@Martharhc) June 10, 2020

Good luck with that, I’ll be bringing mine to every race #NASCAR — Tennessee Patriot (@realDP713) June 10, 2020

Others applauded the league’s stance:

don't worry the REAL confederate flag will still wave with 1 lap to go pic.twitter.com/CLCbI1t1iK — Tyler Conway (@jtylerconway) June 10, 2020

I had ancestors fight and die for that flag during the Civil War. It’s my heritage. A heritage that is embarrassing & a mistake in history. That flag has no place in our country, good for you NASCAR. — April (@AprilandPJ) June 10, 2020

