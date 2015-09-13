NASA has created a fitness program for kids to train just like astronauts

In response to the child obesity epidemic, NASA has created an education challenge focusing on fitness and nutrition. In the program, children follow the same type of training as an astronaut on the international space station and learn skills designed to help children stay healthy throughout their lives.

