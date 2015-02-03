NASA is building this monster rocket to shuttle astronauts to Mars

Jessica Orwig
Space launch systemNASA’s Marshall Spaceflight CenterArtist’s rendering of an aerial view of SLS liftoff. The first flight test of NASA’s new rocket is scheduled for 2017.

Right now, NASA is constructing a monster rocket, called the Space Launch System, that will be the most powerful rocket ever built.

This rocket is designed for NASA’s future deep-space missions. It will launch four astronauts aboard the Orion spacecraft toward far-off destination, which could include an asteroid and even Mars in the not-to0-distant future.

NASA’s SLS will be able to carry more than twice the payload weight as any of the agency’s space shuttles. Moreover, it will generate 12% more thrust than NASA’s Saturn V rocket — the most powerful launch vehicle in history that sent Apollo astronauts to the moon.

NASA recently received an additional $US1.7 billion to continue building SLS. And it’s scheduled to send astronauts to the moon in November 2018 for NASA’s first major deep-space mission since the Apollo program.

To see how SLS compares to other rockets, check out this infographic created by NASA:

Nasa space launch systemNASA/MSFC

