NASA is developing a unique tracking technology that will cut flight cancellations and delays

Volcanic eruptions spew hot ash into the atmosphere that winds then blow thousands of miles across the planet. This ash is a dangerous obstruction for aeroplanes. Therefore, airlines will delay or even cancel a flight in light of a recent eruption. That’s why NASA is working on a sophisticated new way of studying how this ash moves across the globe to improve forecasts for airlines that could help prevent delays and cancellations in the future. Learn more on NASA.gov.

Video courtesy of NASA

Follow BI Video: On Twitter

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.