NASA's new mission poster is an awesome Star Wars tribute

Picture: NASA

NASA has tipped its hat to Star Wars, launching its poster for Expedition 45 featuring all five members wearing Jedi robes.

Look closely and you’ll see an X-wing shaped satellite and a sneaky Death Star.

It’s hard to believe NASA has taken so long to pay tribute to the most iconic space saga of all time. That may be attributable to the fact the franchise isn’t owned by litigation-happy Lucasfilm any more.

The crew in the poster is Commander Scott Kelly and flight engineers Kjell Lindgren, Kimiya Yui, Oleg Kononenko and Sergey Volkov, who bears more than a passing resemblance to a young Nic Cage.

They will take control from the departing members of Expedition 42, who were sent off with an equally awesome poster:

Picture: NASA

In the past, NASA has worked over Tranformers:

Picture: NASA

And of course, Star Trek:

Picture: NASA

Expedition 45 is scheduled to being in September. As part of the ISS’s One-Year crew, Kelly and Kornienko won’t be back on Earth until Soyuz 44 returns in March 2016.

