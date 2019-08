NASA just unveiled a new modular robotic vehicle (MRV). The MRV is battery powered and has four independent wheel modules that can rotate 180 degrees, allowing the car to be driven sideways. The car can be driven remotely and will soon have the capability to be fully autonomous.

Video courtesy of NASA.

