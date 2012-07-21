NASA's Awesome New Rover Will Look For Water On The Moon

NASA unveiled a new lunar space rover this week that will try to drill and search for water and other natural resources on the moon, as Wired reports. On this 43rd anniversary of the lunar landing, NASA will try to see if the moon is a viable outpost for launching missions deeper into space.



Photo: Wired

The new rover is named Resolve, which stands for Regolith and Environment Science and Oxygen and Lunar Volatiles Extraction. The robotic vehicle has mobile drilling capabilities and will look for water, minerals and other natural resources to see if there can ultimately be a viable outpost on the moon.

Photo: Wired

An advanced set of cameras on Resolve will be able to quickly capture and transmit images, analysis and information back to the Kennedy Space centre.

Photo: Wired

Resolve is about as tall as a regular human and with a few slight adjustments, it can manoeuvre around any moon, asteroid or the rocky surface of a planet. But before it heads up to the moon, there will be a nine day training mission in a volcanic area of Hawaii that has many of the same characteristics of the moon’s surface.

Photo: Wired

If the mission in Hawaii is successful, Resolve will head up to the moon later this decade to see if there could be an international research station on the moon similar to what we already have in Antarctica.

