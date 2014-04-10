The Most Amazing NASA Satellite Image Of Earth

We have a winner, folks! A view of the Canary Islands took first place in a competition, run by NASA’s Earth Observatory, to choose the best satellite image from 2013. The stunning shot got the most public votes out of 32 other finalists. You can see the original 32 here.

The winning image was taken on June 15, 2013, by NASA’s Terra satellite. The Atlantic Ocean has a silvery colour due to sunlight being reflected off the water’s surface, according to the Earth Observatory.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.