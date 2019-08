In 2012, Bobak Ferdowsi (aka “NASA Mohawk Guy”) went viral for his unusual hairdo during the Mars Curiosity Rover landing. Now he’s working on a mission to find signs of habitability on Europa, one of Jupiter’s moons. We asked Ferdowsi about whether or not he thinks we are alone in the universe.

