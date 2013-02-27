NASA's 'Mohawk Guy' Bobak Ferdowsi On The Perks Of NASA, Space Camp, And His First Kiss

Photo: Twitter/@tweetsoutloud

This is part of our series on the Sexiest Scientists Alive.Bobak Ferdowsi, the mystery man who made waves over the summer for his rocker hairdo during NASA’s Curiosity Rover landing on Mars, has quickly become an icon.



The 33-year-old is a system engineer at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory with a jam-packed schedule.

Since he hit the big time during the rover landing in August, he’s been to visit the White House during the state of the union address, walked in the inauguration parade, and even got to meet the First Lady Michelle Obama and the First Dog, Bo.

We’ve dug up a few interesting facts about the mystery “mohawk guy” that everyone wants to know about.

