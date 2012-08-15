The 700-Pound 'Mighty Eagle' Flying Robot Was Built To Land On Asteroids

Photo: NASA

Don’t expect NASA to stop at Mars. The space agency’s “Mighty Eagle” robotic lander prototype is being developed to explore the surface of the moon, asteroids and other planets like Mercury in the future.



The three-legged prototype is 4 feet tall, 8 feet wide and weighs 700 pounds when fuelled with 90 per cent pure hydrogen peroxide.

On Aug. 8, the machine completed its first successful flight without tethers at NASA’s Marshall Space Flight centre in Huntsville, Alabama. The three-legged lander hovered at 30 feet and soared for 34 seconds before landing on a launchpad. The test simulates the landing that would be carried out in space.

Watch the Mighty Eagle take flight below:



