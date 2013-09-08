A Photographer Standing On Top Of NYC's Rockefeller Center Caught This Amazing Shot Of NASA's Ladee Launch

Last night NASA’s Ladee spacecraft took off onboard an unmanned Minotaur rocket from Virginia a little before midnight. The Ladee is designed to study the atmosphere and dust on the moon.

Amazingly, thanks to clear skies much of the East Coast was able to see the launch, including photographer Ben Cooper who was standing at the top of New York’s Rockefeller Center.

Cooper was able to get this fantastic photograph:

INCREDIBLE PHOTO: As seen from the top of Rockefeller Center in NYC – the @NASA‘s #LADEE launching (@LaunchPhoto) pic.twitter.com/tq4XixgUSR

— NewsBreaker (@NewsBreaker) September 7, 2013

