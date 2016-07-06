NASA's historic mission to Jupiter will answer one of the most important questions about our solar system

On July 4, NASA’s Juno spacecraft began orbiting the planet Jupiter. Juno will study Jupiter’s north and south poles, magnetic field, and gravitational field like never before. In the process, scientists anticipate that the spacecraft will solve one of the most important mysteries about our solar system: Which planet formed first?

