NASA has finally joined Instagram.

The first two photos, both featuring the moon, are very pretty. Check them out below.

This image, taken on July 20, 1969, from Apollo 11 shows Earth from the moon.

This photo is of the moon’s far side taken by the Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter’s Wide Angle Camera:

