How NASA's groundbreaking work on human blood can predict your reaction to certain drugs

NASA astronaut Scott Kelly recently returned to Earth after spending on year in space. Now, NASA scientists are conducting a series of tests, including blood tests, to better understand how Kelly’s experience in space affected his body. At the same time, researchers are learning more about the human body hear on Earth, as well, and how some of us react differently to certain drugs than others. Check out more here.

