NASA's rover just discovered a weird metal rock on Mars

It’s not everyday that you find a space rock on Mars. But that’s exactly what NASA’s Curiosity rover discovered on Oct. 27. The rock looks completely different from its surroundings because it’s made of completely different materials. NASA decided to investigate further by using the rover’s ChemCam laser, which gave scientists information about what the rock’s chemical composition.

