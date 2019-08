At just 240,000 miles from Saturn’s north pole, NASA’s Cassini spacecraft snapped some stunning photos. These are the first images of the spacecraft’s new mission, which is taking it closer to Saturn than it has been since it arrived at Saturn in 2004.

Follow Tech Insider: On Facebook

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.