The 32 Most Spectacular New Images Of Earth

NASA has selected 32 of the best Earth images from 2013 and is asking readers to help select one winner.

Each week, through April 4, voters can choose their favourite image in a tournament that pit two different photos against each other.

The photo that gets the most votes in the match-up moves onto the next round.

You can even download a bracket to fill out online.

Check out all the candidates here, then head over to the Earth Observatory’s website to vote for your favourite photographs.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.