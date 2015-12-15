NASA zoomed in for a colour photo of Pluto's 'badlands' and it's stunning

Five months after NASA’s New Horizons spacecraft flew over Pluto, it’s sending back the best images yet of the surprisingly mountainous terrain.

The space agency has released this stunning image which reveals features smaller than half a city block on Pluto’s surface:

What you’re seeing above is a portion of an 80km wide strip of Pluto’s “badlands”, according to NASA. It runs:

“…northwest of the informally named Sputnik Planum, across the al-Idrisi mountains, onto the shoreline of Pluto’s “heart” feature, and just into its icy plains.”

You can see the full strip here.

To get the colour in it, the image combines snaps from New Horizons’ Long Range Reconnaissance Imager (LORRI) with data added from the Ralph/Multispectral Visible Imaging Camera (MVIC).

