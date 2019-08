The biggest supermoon since 1948 took place on Nov. 14. Here’s a beautiful time-lapse of the supermoon rising over the worlds first and largest operational space launch facility, Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan.

Video courtesy of NASA

