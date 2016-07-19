NASA just released a video of what it would be like to land on Pluto -- and it's breathtaking

It took NASA’s New Horizons spacecraft over 9 years to reach the distant world of Pluto, but it was well worth the wait. This video reveals 6 weeks of images New Horizons snapped of Pluto as it approached, reached, and passed Pluto. These images have revolutionised our understanding of this unusual and surprising dwarf planet.

“Just over a year ago, Pluto was just a dot in the distance,” New Horizons principal investigator Alan Stern, said in comment of the video. “This video shows what it would be like to ride aboard an approaching spacecraft and see Pluto grow to become a world, and then to swoop down over its spectacular terrains as if we were approaching some future landing.”

Video courtesy of NASA

