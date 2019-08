NASA’s DSCOVR satellite is situated 1 million miles from Earth, balanced perfect between its gravity and the sun’s. NASA put together more than 3,000 images the satellite has taken of Earth to create this amazing time-lapse of 1 year in the life of Earth.

Video courtesy of NASA.

Follow TI: On Facebook

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.