Scientists using NASA’s Fermi Gamma-ray Space Telescope have detected a mysterious signal in the Andromeda Galaxy. They’re not sure what it is, yet, but there’s a chance it could be evidence of dark matter — an unusual type of matter that dominates our universe, but is not well understood.

Video courtesy of NASA

