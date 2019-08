NASA is developing a supersonic jet that could change the way we travel

In March, NASA¬†announced it is developing a supersonic jet intended for commercial use. It will feature “boom reduction” technology to lessen the impact of the sonic boom heard from the ground when the aircraft flies overhead.¬†

Due to the noise created by the sonic boom, supersonic commercial air travel has been banned since 1971.



