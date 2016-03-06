US

NASA is developing a supersonic jet that could change the way we travel

Graham Flanagan, Jessica Orwig

NASA just announced it is currently developing a supersonic jet intended for commercial use. It will feature “boom reduction” technology to lessen the impact of the sonic boom heard from the ground when the aircraft flies overhead. 

Due to the noise created by the sonic boom, supersonic commercial air travel has been banned since 1971.

Produced by Graham Flanagan and Jessica Orwig

