NASA's Transport Guppy Swallows Whole Planes

Have you ever seen a plane eat a plane?



NASA’s Super Guppy transport plane can swallow everything from rockets to International Space Station modules to trainer aircraft, which fit inside its humongous cargo compartment.

In March, the Guppy was used to move two T-38 planes from the Dryden Flight Research centre in California to El Paso, Texas, where they will partially disassembled for parts.

NASA snapped some photographs of the close to three-hour process. Click through our slideshow to see how they did it.

