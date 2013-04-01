NASA's Transport Guppy Swallows Whole Planes

Dina Spector
NASA guppy

Have you ever seen a plane eat a plane? 

NASA’s Super Guppy transport plane can swallow everything from rockets to International Space Station modules to trainer aircraft, which fit inside its humongous cargo compartment.  

In March, the Guppy was used to move two T-38 planes from the Dryden Flight Research centre in California to El Paso, Texas, where they will partially disassembled for parts.  

NASA snapped some photographs of the close to three-hour process. Click through our slideshow to see how they did it.  

First, the wings of the two T-38 aircrafts are removed.

Source: NASA

The plane is then hoisted onto a transport pallet.

Source: NASA

The pallet is placed onto a mobile transporter.

Source: NASA

The Guppy's hinged nose opens 110 degrees, exposing a 25-foot wide cavity.

Source: NASA

The planes are loaded into the cargo bay.

Source: NASA

Completely inside!

Source: NASA

The nose is closed.

Source: NASA

Then it's ready for take-off.

Now explore the bottom of the ocean.

Here's What You'll Find Living In The Deepest Spot On Earth >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.