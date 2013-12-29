NASA's Newest Robot Doesn't Need Wheels To Get Around

NASA is working on new, collapsible robot that doesn’t need wheels to get around.

The Super Ball Bot rolls around on a series of rods connected by flexible cables, rather than tires.

The space agency recently did a demonstration of the machine for IEE spectrum, which you can learn more about in the video below.

The biggest benefit of the Super Ball is its size and weight — it has the potential to be smaller and lighter than traditional robots because it isn’t made of rigid parts. The new-age robot wouldn’t need heavy landing gear — like a parachute or retrorockets — because it’s designed to “bounce to a landing” on the planet’s surface.

The robot is being developed by NASA Ames Research Center in California. According to IEE Spectrum, the team thinks the robot would be well-suited for a mission to Saturn’s largest moon Titan.

You can learn more about the Super Ball Bot in the video below.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.