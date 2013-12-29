NASA's Newest Robot Doesn't Need Wheels To Get Around

Dina Spector

NASA is working on new, collapsible robot that doesn’t need wheels to get around.

The Super Ball Bot rolls around on a series of rods connected by flexible cables, rather than tires.

The space agency recently did a demonstration of the machine for IEE spectrum, which you can learn more about in the video below.

The biggest benefit of the Super Ball is its size and weight — it has the potential to be smaller and lighter than traditional robots because it isn’t made of rigid parts. The new-age robot wouldn’t need heavy landing gear — like a parachute or retrorockets — because it’s designed to “bounce to a landing” on the planet’s surface.

The robot is being developed by NASA Ames Research Center in California. According to IEE Spectrum, the team thinks the robot would be well-suited for a mission to Saturn’s largest moon Titan.

You can learn more about the Super Ball Bot in the video below.

