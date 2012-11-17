The Most Distant Galaxy Ever Seen Has Just Been Discovered

Astronomers have found the oldest galaxy seen yet in the universe using NASA’s Hubble and Spitzer space telescopes.



The newly-discovered galaxy, called MACS0647-JD, is 13.3 billion light years away from Earth. In other words, it has taken 13.3 billion years for its light to reach us.

Astronomers think that our universe began 13.7 billion years ago at the Big Bang. Researchers say the object was formed 420 million years after the Big Bang, when the universe was just 3 per cent of its present age.

The new findings will help astronomers understand the nature of the universe when the first stars began to shine hundreds of millions of years later.

Galaxy MACS0647-JD is the most distant object seen in the universe to date.

Photo: NASA

SEE ALSO: New Google Mars Images Are Even Sharper Than Google’s View Of Our Own Planet

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.