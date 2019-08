NASA’s Solar Dynamics Observatory just spotted a massive hole on the sun surface called a coronal hole. The hole appears black because it’s cooler than its surroundings, and is responsible for high-speed solar winds that can sometimes disrupt satellite and radio communication satellites.

Video courtesy of NASA

