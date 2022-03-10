How NASA spent $10 billion on the James Webb telescope

The James Webb Space Telescope cost over $10 billion and took more than 20 years to build.

NASA recently launched it to a point nearly a million miles from Earth.

It will look for infrared light from stars more than 13 billion years old.

The James Webb Space Telescope took more than two decades and $10 billion to build. It’s one of NASA’s most expensive science projects. A combination of difficult engineering and mismanagement led to cost overruns and delays. Now it’s nearly a million miles from Earth, preparing to capture images of the first stars that formed over 13 billion years ago.