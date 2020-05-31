Why NASA waited nearly a decade to send astronauts into space from the US

- NASA and SpaceX launched astronauts into space from American soil for the first time in almost 10 years today.
- Since the end of the space shuttle program in 2011, NASA has relied on the Russian space program’s shuttles to get American astronauts up to the International Space Station – a necessity for furthering research and development when it comes to long-term space travel.
- But, thanks to the commercial crew program, that’s about to change.
- Here’s why it took so long to send a crewed rocket back to space from the US.
- Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.