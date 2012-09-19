This Is Your Last Chance To See A Space Shuttle Ride On The Back Of A Boeing 747

Photo: NASA

After a a two-day weather delay, NASA’s space shuttle Endeavour is scheduled to take off from Kennedy Space centre in Florida on Wednesday around 7:15 a.m. EDT piggy-backing atop a modified Boeing 747, known as the Shuttle Carrier Aircraft, or SCA.



This is the final ferry flight of the Space Shuttle Program, after which the SCA will also be put out of service.

Shuttle Discovery was brought to its new home at the Smithsonian Air and Space Museum in April; Shuttle prototype Enterprise was moved to the Intrepid Sea, Air & Space Museum in New York City in July; and Shuttle Atlantis will be showcased in an exhibit at the Kennedy Space centre Visitor Complex.

Endeavour is headed for Los Angeles where it will be put on display at the California Science centre.

Before touching down at Los Angeles International Airport on Sept. 21, the SCA will make two pit stops, one in Houston Wednesday night and the other at Dryden Flight and Research centre in California mid-day Thursday.

The jumbo jet will also perform low-level flyovers along Florida’s Space Coast, including Kennedy Space centre and the Patrick Air Force Base on Wednesday.

Endeavour is the youngest of NASA’s space shuttle fleet, commissioned in 1987 to replace the Challenger.

Watch the video below to follow Endeavour’s planned flight path:



