The Final Voyage Of The Space Shuttle 'Discovery' From The Cameras Of Air Force Service Members

The U.S. Air Force shared these photos of NASA’s space shuttle Discovery flying low over Joint Base Andrews this week. Riding on a giant 747 aircraft, it was the retired shuttle’s last flight ever.



You can see a couple Air Force service members snapping the photo opportunity beside their formidable KC-135 Stratotankers lined up on the tarmac.

Photo: Facebook/U.S. Air Force

And here’s another view from the Air Force’s perspective, taken by Senior Airman Perry Aston

Photo: U.S Air Force/Perry Aston

A close-up of the Discovery above Joint Base Andrews with a NASA chase plane escort flying in formation

Photo: U.S. Air Force/Bobby Jones

And away they went. The retired shuttle landed at Washington Dulles International Airport. It’s now being delivered to the National Air & Space Museum’s Udvar-Hazy centre

Photo: U.S. Air Force/Perry Aston

