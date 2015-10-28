This monster rocket that NASA is building to shuttle astronauts to Mars just passed a major milestone

NASA’s Space Launch System’s design has been completed and is ready for construction, bringing deep space flight into the present. The two boosters will be taller than The Statue of Liberty and will weigh over 1.6 million pounds each. NASA plans to launch humans near the moon in 2020 and then to Mars in the 2030s.

