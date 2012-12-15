NASA Snags An Amazing Video Of A Giant Asteroid 4 Million Miles Away

Using the Goldstone Solar System Radar scientists at the Jet Propulsion Laboratory got these images of the Toutatis asteroid when it zoomed within 4.3 million miles of Earth early Wednesday morning.



The video description says:

Using the bounced radar signals scientists assembled these “images” showing the surface features of Toutatis, an asteroid measuring about 3 miles long (4.8 km). The orbit of Toutatis is well understood. An analysis indicates there is zero possibility of an Earth impact over the entire interval over which its motion can be accurately computed, which is about the next four centuries.

(Via Robert Lee Hotz)

