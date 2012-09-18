Go Inside The Jumbo Jet That Carries 172,000 Pound Space Shuttles

Photo: GigaPan/National Geographic

This week NASA’s space shuttle Endeavour will leave Kennedy Space centre in Florida and be flown to Los Angeles.



The retired orbiter will get to its new home on the back of a modified Boeing 747, also known as the Shuttle Carrier Aircraft, or SCA.

endeavour will be towed from the airport to its new permanent home at the California Science centre in October.

Since Endeavour is the last space shuttle of NASA’s five-strong fleet to be relocated and put on public display following the space shuttle program’s end in 2011, this will also be the SCA’s final flight.

National Geographic’s Jon Brack shot incredible panoramic views of the Shuttle Carrier Aircraft’s cockpit and fuselage before it’s put out of service forever.

Check out our slideshow version. Then go play with the 360 degree interactive versions at GigaPan.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.