NASA released new footage of the humanoid robot they want to send to Mars.

The robot, named Valkyrie, is being tested for its ability to handle the red planet’s rocky terrain and hope it can also assist future astronauts with lifting heavy objects.

Produced by Lamar Salter. Original reporting by Jessica Orwig.



Follow BI Video: On Facebook

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.