The government stopped funding the search for aliens -- and this astronomer says that's a big problem

The SETI Institute uses large radio telescopes to scan the universe for signals of intelligent alien life. Although the organisation has existed for decades, it still has yet to find anything that proves we are indeed not alone.

However, SETI senior astronomer Seth Shostak believes the search has been hampered by a lack of funding for the work the organisation does. He thinks that increased funding could lead to a discovery that proves extraterrestrial life is really out there.

