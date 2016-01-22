NASA scientists have a dire warning for Reddit

By now, you’ve probably heard that 2015 was declared the hottest year on record.
On Thursday afternoon, two climate experts from NASA, Gavin Schmidt and Reto Ruedy, fielded questions in a Reddit Ask-Me-Anything thread on climate science.
Here are some of the best questions and answers from the thread (some have been lightly edited and condensed):
What can I do, as an individual or family, that can have the biggest impact on helping to prevent some of the negative effects of climate change?
Electing and working for a government that takes science seriously is probably your most potent weapon. (Ruedy)
What would you say to the current presidential candidates about their stances on climate change? How would you attempt to change their minds? What is our best option to get society more invested in climate change and science in general?
Speaking personally, I’d like all policy-makers to take this seriously and craft their policies on the environment and energy with as much input from the science community as possible. The resources available to help decision makers estimate the climate and air quality impacts of their choices are vast, and should be better utilised than they have been. (Schmidt)
Is there a irreversible point in the climate change, and if so, then where do we stand now?
What we are doing is fiddling with a thermostat — the amount of greenhouse gases in our atmosphere — turning it up. There is an irreversible point, but we are not anywhere close to it in my opinion. (Ruedy)
