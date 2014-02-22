Stunning Satellite Image Shows Great Lakes Ice Cover That Hasn't Been Seen In Two Decades

NASAreleased a stunning imagefrom space of the Great Lakes, which are 88 per cent covered by ice. The Great Lakes have not had this much ice cover since 1994, according to statement from NASA’s Earth Observatory.

Since 1973, the Great Lakes have reached just over 50% ice cover on average, the space agency said, adding that a combination of unusually low temperatures, wind, and snow are to blame for large extent of ice.

Below is a high-resolution picture without the labels.

