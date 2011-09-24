This 1200 Pound NASA Satellite Crashed To Earth This Morning

Photo: NASA

The world no longer has to worry about getting clobbered by a piece of the six-ton NASA satellite that fell from orbit and careened toward earth this week.NASA says it entered the atmosphere early Saturday morning and began its final descent “somewhere over the Pacific”.



The Associated Press reports details are still elusive, but the Air Force’s Joint Space Operations centre says the 35-foot orbiter fell between 11:23 a.m. EDT and 1:09 a.m. EDT.

20-six pieces of the dead satellite were expected to fall to earth, with the largest chunk expected to weigh 300 pounds.

This is the first NASA satellite to fall back to earth since the 75-ton Skylab crashed down in 1979.

