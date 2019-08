NASA has released video of their new rocket thruster for its space launch system. The footage, from a test back in June, shows the thruster through a special camera NASA calls its “Revolutionary High-Speed, High Dynamic Range Camera.” It allows engineers to study the rocket’s plume and search for possible flaws.

