NASA just ignited a monster rocket booster that will take humans to Mars

NASA just performed the final test of a rocket booster to be used on the Space Launch System (SLS), which will eventually perform the first manned mission to Mars. The booster is, in fact the most powerful solid rocket booster ever built.

The test took place in Promontory, Utah where hundreds of spectators observed the spectacular blast from a safe distance.

Produced by Graham Flanagan and Jessica Orwig

