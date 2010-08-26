NASA Tests First Cylon [PHOTOS]

NASA’s newest project – a human-like robot called the Robonaut 2 or R2 – is alive and slated to go on a mission later this year.



The Robonaut 2 weighs about 300 pounds, runs on a battery and will join the team of the Discovery shuttle scheduled for takeoff on November 1.

Although R2 will initially only participate in operational tests, upgrades could eventually allow the robot to realise its true purpose — helping spacewalking astronauts with tasks outside the space station.

“All this has happened before. All this will happen again.” — Battlestar Gallactica (and Peter Pan).

Time to wake up the beast. NASA engineers examine the fit. GM Engineer Muhammad Abdallah and Oceaneering Space Systems engineer Brian Hargrave test new software upgrades on the R2 flight unit. Photographer: Kris Kehe CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. -- In the Space Station Processing Facility at NASA's Kennedy Space centre in Florida, the dexterous humanoid astronaut helper, Robonaut 2, or R2, is lowered to a base plate, which is part of its launch box called SLEEPR, or Structural Launch Enclosure to Effectively Protect Robonaut. R2 will fly to the International Space Station aboard space shuttle Discovery on the STS-133 mission. 