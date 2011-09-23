'Houston, We Have A Ringtone'—NASA Releases Historic Sounds For Use On Your Phone

Photo: The iFile

Space geeks take note — NASA has just released several audio samples of famous moments in space history for use as ringtones on your smartphone.Check out NASA’s gallery of all the classic soundbites you’d expect to be there — “The Eagle has landed,” or “Houston, we have a problem,” for example — and then follow the instructions at the bottom to load them onto your phone.



They have a special page to walk you through iPhone setup.

