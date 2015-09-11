Just when we thought Pluto couldn't get any weirder, NASA released these new photos

NASA/JHUAPL/SWRIA false-colour image of Pluto released in July 2015.
NASA has released a fresh batch of Pluto photos, and they are exquisite.
We’re just now seeing them — months after we first encountered the dwarf planet — because the New Horizons spacecraft can only trickle the images back to Earth from billions of miles away.
Despite this hurdle, the new shots are among the most detailed views of Pluto that scientists have ever seen. And, like other recent images, they’re sowing a lot of mystery.
Keep scrolling to get a close-up look at a frozen world that continues to be weirder than anyone expected.
Most of the above image is dominated by this flat, bright plain in the middle that scientists have named 'Sputnik Planum.'
The plain is composed of a smooth ice layer, but scientists are not sure what the darker, bumpy region in the bottom left corner is or what it's made of.
Here's a close-up view. Scientists have appropriately nicknamed the jumbled, rocky terrain the 'Chaos Region.'
The weirdest feature in the new photos is this heavily cratered spot a little to the right of the 'Chaos Region.' You can see the craters in the bottom half of the photo.
Scientists are especially puzzled by these ridges in the middle. There's some speculation they could be wind-swept dunes.
These latest images have done little to resolve the mystery of Pluto's baffling surface complexity. 'If an artist had painted this Pluto before our flyby, I probably would have called it over the top -- but that's what is actually there,' New Horizons Principle Investigator Alan Stern said in a press release.
Once New Horizons beams back more geology data and surface measurements, scientists can start unravelling some of the mysteries.
