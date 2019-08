If there’s a giant asteroid expected to hit Earth, NASA and FEMA are responsible for getting the news out. These two agencies have performed multiple doomsday test runs to make sure that, if the day does come, we’re prepared to detect and hopefully prevent destruction via asteroid.

Follow Tech Insider: On Facebook

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.