MAP OF THE DAY: Beautiful NASA Pictures Of The Oil Slick From Space

While oil infiltrates the coastline, astronauts are watching the beautiful patterns of 315,000 barrels of oil released onto the open sea.
If you’re not directly affected by the oil slick, they make for a great show. Too bad NASA hasn’t invented a technology that could clean this up.
On April 22, 2010, the Deepwater Horizon oil platform in the Gulf of Mexico sank in nearly 1,500 meters (4,900 feet) of water after an explosion that took place on April 20. This accident resulted in a significant oil spill from the well nearly a mile below the ocean surface. The Multi-angle Imaging SpectroRadiometer (MISR) instrument on NASA's Terra satellite acquired these images on May 1, 2010, at approximately 11:44 a.m. local time (16:44 UTC). The image on the left (Figure 1) is an enhanced 'true colour' view of the oil slick at 275 meters (902 feet) resolution from MISR's nadir (downward)-viewing camera. The image is centered on 88.26 degrees west, 29.12 degrees north, about 200 kilometers (656,168 feet) southeast of New Orleans, La. The image dimensions are about 120 kilometers (393,701 feet) in the east-west direction and 150 kilometers (492,126 feet) in the north-south direction. The red symbol indicates the approximate position of the Deepwater Horizon platform and the source of the oil slick. Oil is lighter than water and will float on top of the water surface, suppressing small waves and changing the way the surface reflects light. This change in the reflection of sunlight makes the oil slick appear lighter blue on the darker blue waters of the Gulf of Mexico. Some clouds are visible in the extreme lower left corner of the image. The image on the right (Figure 1) is a multiangle composite image of the oil spill, showing the ratio between the reflectances of the 26.1 degree aftward viewing (Aa) camera and the 26.1 degree forward viewing (Af) camera. The Af camera sees the reflection of sunlight from the oil more strongly than the Aa camera, so this ratio makes the oil slick appear dark grey. The uncontaminated water appears much lighter. This composite image reveals finer detail of the oil on the surface than can be seen from the nadir-viewing camera alone. Darker regions indicate higher concentrations of oil on the surface. This image also shows more clearly the large concentration of oil emanating from the source. The large area on the right-hand side of the image reveals the broad extent of the slick to the east where the oil sheet appears much fainter in the nadir colour image. Careful examination of the image also reveals thin streaks running from northwest to southeast that terminate at a point. These correspond to boats that are assisting with the cleanup effort. The sensitivity of MISR's multiangle imaging to the presence of the oil allows the size of the visible slick to be estimated at about 3,800 square kilometers (1,500 square miles) on this date, which is larger than the state of Rhode Island. Image Credit: NASA/GSFC/LaRC/JPL, MISR Team
This visible image of the Gulf oil slick was taken on May 9 at 19:05 UTC (3:05 p.m. EDT) from the Moderate Imaging Spectroradiometer Instrument that flies aboard NASA's Aqua satellite. The oil slick appears as a dull grey colour in the shape of a letter 'U,' and is located southeast of the Mississippi Delta. Credit: NASA Goddard / MODIS Rapid Response Team
The Advanced Spaceborne Thermal Emission and Reflection Radiometer (ASTER) instrument on NASA's Terra spacecraft captured this nighttime image of the growing oil spill in the Gulf of Mexico on May 7, 2010. On April 20, an explosion destroyed the Deepwater Horizon oil platform operating in the Gulf 80 kilometers (50 miles) offshore, resulting in substantial loss of life and releasing 5,000 barrels of oil per day into the water. The huge oil slick was being carried towards the Mississippi River Delta, and small amounts of oil had reached the Louisiana, Alabama and Mississippi shores by May 3. This thermal image from ASTER covers an area measuring 60 by 240 kilometers (37 by 147 miles), most of it over the Gulf of Mexico. The coldest surfaces appear dark, and the warmest appear white. The city of Pascagoula, Miss., is visible in the upper right corner; at night the land is colder (darker) than the Gulf waters. Offshore islands below Pascagoula also appear dark compared to the surrounding ocean. The black dots and patches over the Gulf waters are small clouds, particularly in the southern half of the image. The thickest parts of the oil spill appear as dark grey, filamentous masses in the southern part of the image, extending off the bottom. Other dark-light swirl patterns are water currents where different temperature water masses are visible. Credit: NASA/GSFC/METI/ERSDAC/JAROS, and U.S./Japan ASTER Science Team
NASA's Aqua satellite flew over the oil slick in the Gulf of Mexico on Tuesday, May 4, at 18:50 UTC, or 2:50 p.m. EDT. The Moderate Imaging Spectroradiometer, or MODIS, instrument that flies aboard NASA's Aqua satellite captured this visible-light image. The bulk of the spill appears as a dull grey area southeast of the Mississippi Delta. Credit: NASA/Goddard/MODIS Rapid Response Team
Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) astronaut Soichi Noguchi, Expedition 23 flight engineer, photographed the tail end of the Mississippi Delta showing the oil slick in the Gulf of Mexico on May 4, 2010. Part of the river delta and nearby Louisiana coast appear dark in the sunglint. This phenomenon is caused by sunlight reflecting off the water surface, in a mirror-like manner, directly back towards the astronaut observer onboard the International Space Station (ISS). The sunglint improves the identification of the oil spill which is creating a different water texture (and therefore a contrast) between the smooth and rougher water of the reflective ocean surface. Other features which cause a change in surface roughness that can be seen in sunglint are wind gusts, naturally occurring oils that will be gathered by and take the form of water currents or wave patterns, and less windy areas behind islands. Credit: NASA
Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) astronaut Soichi Noguchi, Expedition 23 flight engineer, photographed the tail end of the Mississippi Delta showing the oil slick in the Gulf of Mexico on May 4, 2010. Part of the river delta and nearby Louisiana coast appear dark in the sunglint. This phenomenon is caused by sunlight reflecting off the water surface, in a mirror-like manner, directly back towards the astronaut observer onboard the International Space Station (ISS). The sunglint improves the identification of the oil spill which is creating a different water texture (and therefore a contrast) between the smooth and rougher water of the reflective ocean surface. Other features which cause a change in surface roughness that can be seen in sunglint are wind gusts, naturally occurring oils that will be gathered by and take the form of water currents or wave patterns, and less windy areas behind islands. Credit: NASA
Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) astronaut Soichi Noguchi, Expedition 23 flight engineer, photographed the tail end of the Mississippi Delta showing the oil slick in the Gulf of Mexico on May 4, 2010. Part of the river delta and nearby Louisiana coast appear dark in the sunglint. This phenomenon is caused by sunlight reflecting off the water surface, in a mirror-like manner, directly back towards the astronaut observer onboard the International Space Station (ISS). The sunglint improves the identification of the oil spill which is creating a different water texture (and therefore a contrast) between the smooth and rougher water of the reflective ocean surface. Other features which cause a change in surface roughness that can be seen in sunglint are wind gusts, naturally occurring oils that will be gathered by and take the form of water currents or wave patterns, and less windy areas behind islands. Credit: NASA
NASA's Terra satellite flew over the Deepwater Horizon rig's oil spill in the Gulf of Mexico on Saturday, May 1 and captured a natural-colour image of the slick from space. The oil slick resulted from an accident at the Deepwater Horizon rig in the Gulf of Mexico. The Moderate Resolution Imaging Spectroradiometer (MODIS) instrument on NASA's Terra satellite captured a natural-colour image. The oil slick appeared as a tangle of dull grey on the ocean surface, made visible to the satellite sensor by the sun's reflection on the ocean surface. On May 1, most of the oil slick was southeast of the Mississippi Delta. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) is the lead agency on oil spills and uses aeroplane fly-over's to assess oil spill extent. NASA's Terra and Aqua satellites are also helping NOAA with satellite images of the area. On Sunday, May 2, NOAA restricted fishing in federal waters of the Gulf of Mexico from the mouth of the Mississippi to Pensacola Bay for at least 10 days. More details about the closure can be found at: http://sero.nmfs.noaa.gov/. In addition to the federal closure, Louisiana closed vulnerable fisheries in state waters -- within three miles of the coast. NOAA noted that anyone wanting to report oil on land, or for general Community and Volunteer Information, please call 1-866-448-5816. To report oiled or injured wildlife, please call 1-800-557-1401. Credit: NASA/Goddard/MODIS Rapid Response Team
The Advanced Spaceborne Thermal Emission and Reflection Radiometer (ASTER) instrument on NASA's Terra spacecraft captured this image of the growing oil spill in the Gulf of Mexico on May 1, 2010. On April 20, 2010, an explosion destroyed the Deepwater Horizon oil platform operating in the Gulf of Mexico 80 kilometers (50 miles) offshore, resulting in substantial loss of life and releasing 5,000 barrels of oil per day into the water. The huge oil slick was being carried towards the Mississippi River Delta, and was expected to reach the Louisiana, Alabama, and Mississippi shores as early as Monday, May 3. This ASTER image is located at 29.0 degrees north latitude, 88.3 degrees west longitude and covers an area measuring 79.1 by 103.9 kilometers (49 by 64.4 miles), about 32 kilometers (20 miles) west of the mouth of the Mississippi River delta. No land is visible in the image. The varying shades of white in the image reflect different thicknesses of oil (the whiter, the thicker the oil). The source of the oil spill is visible as the bright white area in the bottom centre of the image. The thickest part of the spill extends vertically from it, appearing somewhat like the ash plume of an erupting volcano. The wispy patterns of the oil spill reflect the transport of the oil by waves and currents. Credit: NASA/GSFC/METI/ERSDAC/JAROS, and U.S./Japan ASTER Science Team
On April 29, the MODIS image on the Terra satellite captured a wide-view natural-colour image of the oil slick just off the Louisiana coast. The oil slick appears as dull grey interlocking comma shapes, one opaque and the other nearly transparent. Sunglint -- the mirror-like reflection of the sun off the water -- enhances the oil slick's visibility. The northwestern tip of the oil slick almost touches the Mississippi Delta. Credit: NASA/Earth Observatory/Jesse Allen, using data provided courtesy of the University of Wisconsin's Space Science and Engineering centre MODIS Direct Broadcast system.
NASA's Aqua satellite captured this image of the Gulf of Mexico on April 25, 2010 using its Moderate Resolution Imaging Spectroradiometer (MODIS) instrument. With the Mississippi Delta on the left, the silvery swirling oil slick from the April 20 explosion and subsequent sinking of the Deepwater Horizon drilling platform is highly visible. The rig was located roughly 50 miles southeast of the coast of Louisiana. The oil slick may be particularly obvious because it is occurring in the sunglint area, where the mirror-like reflection of the Sun off the water gives the Gulf of Mexico a washed-out look. Oil slicks are notoriously difficult to spot in natural-colour (photo-like) satellite imagery because a thin sheen of oil only slightly darkens the already dark blue background of the ocean. Under unique viewing conditions, oil slicks can become visible in photo-like images, but usually, radar imagery is needed to clearly see a spill from space. Image Credit: NASA/MODIS Rapid Response Team
On April 20, 2010, an oil rig explosion in the Gulf of Mexico left a dozen workers missing and several more critically injured and started a large fire that was churning out smoke days later. This image of the Gulf Coast and near-shore waters was captured by the Moderate Resolution Imaging Spectroradiometer (MODIS) on NASA's Aqua satellite on April 21. The Mississippi River Delta is speckled with clouds and outlined by a wide border of greenish-tan sediment. A white outline on the top image indicates the area covered by the close-up view below. (The large image shows a wider area at the same resolution as the close-up view.) The oil platform appears as a white dot, and a fan of brown smoke extends to the southeast. Credit: NASA/MODIS Rapid Response
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.